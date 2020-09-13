BRFD holds moment of silence for those killed during September 11 terrorist attack

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department joined firefighters around the country in holding a 'moment of silence' on Friday morning to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 attack on the United States.

The moment of silence occured at 7:46 a.m., which is when the first plane struck the World Trade Center.

At that time all Engines and Ladders were pulled on the aprons and firefighters stood at attention for one minute to honor all the fallen.

During the September 11 attacks, a total of 2,977 people died, including Lt. Michael Scott Lamana (US Navy), a former St. George Firefighter in whose honor our Hoo Shoo Too Rd fire station is dedicated.

Among the dead were 343 members of the fire service, who made the ultimate sacrifice - going up the stairs while guiding others down.

The immediate deaths included 265 on the four planes (including the terrorists), 2,606 in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon.