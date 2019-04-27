55°
BREC Independence Park Summer Camp: 6-9 Year Old Girls

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 6-9 year old girls at BREC Independence Park Summer Camp.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if y our child's school is featured!

News
The Pledge of Allegiance: BREC Independence Park Summer Camp
2 years ago Monday, August 08 2016 Aug 8, 2016 Monday, August 08, 2016 9:10:00 AM CDT August 08, 2016

