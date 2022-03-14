Breakfast with 2une In: Polos and Pearls (6:30 a.m.)

BATON ROUGE- The town that's two miles long and two yards wide, better known as St. Francisville, is the oldest town in the Florida Parishes.

This morning News 2's Kylie Dixon was at the historical museum in St. Francisville to learn more about the town's Polos and Pearls event.

The St. Francisville Main Street Merchants Association hosts the event to showcase everything that the fascinating town has to offer. Different shops offer everything from trinkets and gifts to antiques and specialty items.

The event will also feature live music throughout the town. Every type of music imaginable will turn the normally quiet town into a full-blown block party.

Out of town visitors can also turn Polos and Pearls into a fun-filled weekend by staying at one of the town's quaint bed and breakfasts.

The event is being held in downtown St. Francisville on Saturday, August 22nd at 5 p.m. You can find out more information about the event by watching the videos or going to the Polos and Pearls website.