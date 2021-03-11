Latest Weather Blog
Breakfast with 2une In: Krewes of Mystique and Comogo (6:30 a.m.)
Related Story
PLAQUEMINE- This year's Krewe of Comogo parade will roll on January 31st at 7 p.m. in Plaquemine. The route starts on Highway 1 between Citizens and Iberville bank.
John "Johnny Boy" Wilbert, Jr. will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal this year. Wilbert, a Plaquemine native, has been performing taps for veteran funerals and military events around the Baton Rouge area for more than 70 years. You can find more information on the Krewe of Comogo and its Grand Marshal at www.kreweofcomogo.org.
The Krewe of Mystique is celebrating 40 years of parading in the capital area. The parade rolls at 2 p.m. on January 30th. You can find more information at www.krewemystique.com
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Winter storm Uri could affect your utility bill
-
Baton Rouge nurse on personal mission to get underserved, vulnerable populations vaccinated
-
Amazon set to move into Cortana Mall area, officials discuss plan of...
-
Hospitals seeing rush for vaccine appointments as state expands eligibility
-
Three officers accused of misconduct by LSU football player cleared of wrongdoing