Brawl breaks out after employees intervene in wig store heist

WASHINGTON - Police are looking for three people who tried to steal wigs from a beauty supply store and then fought the two employees who confronted them.

According to WTOP, the incident happened Friday at Esther's Beauty Salon in Silver Spring. Two employees, one of whom is 74 years old, tried to keep the three from leaving the business after they saw one of them snatch a wig from a mannequin and make a beeline for the door.

Surveillance shows a brawl break out between the store employees and thieves as they try to make their escape. One of the suspects can be seen smiling and laughing as they struggle to get past the workers and out the door.

Despite the employees attempt to lock the robbers inside, all three were eventually able to escape. Police said the trio was able to make off with a single stolen wig.

Both employees suffered injuries but are expected to be OK.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help identify the suspects.