Born moments after mother died of COVID, Miraculous Maddie turns 1 year old

DENHAM SPRINGS - Miraculous Maddie, a premature baby born 15 weeks early just turned a year old after spending nine months in the NICU at Woman's Hospital.

Maddie's mom, Allie, died from the coronavirus on June 25, 2020, and doctors rushed to deliver Maddie following Allie's death. When Maddie was born, doctors weren't sure if she was going to make it. She fit in the palm of her father's hand when she was born.

"I have my beautiful little girl right there, and all I can do is thank her mom for doing everything she could to give my daughter a chance," said Maddie's dad, Michael Conish.

Maddie was discharged from Woman's Hospital at the end of March. She uses a breathing machine to help her get oxygen into her lungs that didn't fully develop.

"The good lord knows what he's doing, and he's going to get her where she needs to be," said Maddie's grandmother, Denise Boudreaux. "Mom's looking over her. Everyone's watching over her. We believe that."

Boudreaux said that she has been dealing with a flood of emotions since her daughter's death.

"You can't put it into words," Boudreaux said. "It's one hand and the other hand. A piece of your hearts missing, and then you get another piece but it never fills the first piece that's missing."

Maddie's days are filled with a jam-packed routine including medications, therapy and constant care. Doctors gave the family good news this week, allowing her to slowly wean off of some oxygen.

As she gets stronger each day, the family is grateful for all of the love and prayers the community has poured out to them.

"Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts," Conish said. "Thank you for praying for our daughter, for the amount of love, and we'll keep you updated."

"She's a fighter and is doing so much better than when she was in the hospital," Boudreaux said. "For everyone that's been praying for her, we just thank y'all. She's a blessing. She's God's gift to us."





