Body found on Kaufman Friday morning

UPDATE: Authorities say the man found shot to death on Scenic Hwy. Friday morning has been identified as 51-year-old Jake Reed Jr.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869

The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge detectives were called out to a suspicious death Friday morning near Scenic Highway.

A BRPD spokesperson tells WBRZ that they were initially called to the scene located in the 6600 block of Kaufman Street around 6 a.m.

Authorities say the deceased male suspect was found in the grass. The Coroner's Office was on scene and is working to determine the cause of death.

The man's identity was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.