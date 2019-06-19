Bob Mann on Jindal's campaign

BATON ROUGE- Bobby Jindal has kicked off his presidential campaign and is working to separate himself from the other GOP candidates. Most political analysts aren't giving Jindal a legitimate chance at The White House, calling him a long shot at best.

This morning, political analyst, Bob Mann stopped by 2une In to give some more insight on Jindal's announcement and where he stands in the crowded Republican field.

Mann says standing out might not be the problem for Jindal.

"He's set apart in the sense that he's the least successful governor in what many people believe is the least successful state in the nation," said Mann.

Right now Jindal is polling at around 0%. Mann says that if Jindal wants to have any chance he needs to find a way to get out from the bottom of the pack. However, some people believe that Governor Jindal is only running in the 2016 election to create name recognition for another run in the future.

Many Louisiana residents think Jindal has been quietly planning a presidential run during his past few years as governor.

"I think that's one of the reasons that his popularity is so low in this state," said Mann. "People have seen him ignore Louisiana while he's been running for president all this time."

Governor Jindal will spend the next few days working on his campaign in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire.