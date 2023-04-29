Latest Weather Blog
Big changes coming to highly trafficked I-10 off-ramp near Nicholson Drive
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Construction on Oklahoma Street in Baton Rouge has been ongoing for months, but what exactly are crews working on?
A whole lot more than you would think. According to DOTD, the exit from I-10 that goes to Terrace Avenue is being completely reconfigured.
"Instead of getting off at Terrace you can go down to Oklahoma Street," said Rodney Mallett, a spokesperson for DOTD.
Project plans call for the removal of the current ramp at Terrace Avenue and extending the ramp to Oklahoma Street. It's part of a plan to increase efficiency for drivers, regardless of where they are headed.
"You'll see secondary benefits on LSU game days or something where people are looking to get to the campus or they're looking to get downtown to the River Center," Mallett said.
Mallett says the city has been adamant about the $18 million MOVEBR project since 2018. Sidewalks will be added to Nicholson Drive and Oklahoma Street, and Nicholson will be re-paved to the gates of LSU.
However, because of the raised median that will be added between the exit lane and Highland Road, access to Terrace Ave. from Highland Road will be lost.
"If you want to get to Terrace you get off or come down Highland, take a right at Oklahoma, then take a right onto Nicholson and then you will be able to get onto Terrace," Mallett said.
Mallett says the current plan is to have all of this done by the beginning of 2024. The project completion date has already been extended by about two months due to weather-related issues.
You can view more information about the project here.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After WBRZ report, work on a condo's parking lot covered in potholes...
-
Over 30 crime cameras installed at Baton Rouge businesses, hundreds more to...
-
Innocent bystander injured in police chase struggling months later, can't get help
-
23-year-old arrested after runaway 11-year-old found hiding at his home
-
White Castle High employee fired after crossing line with student, investigators say
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring