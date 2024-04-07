Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College basketball regular season comes to an end! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for this weekend's biggest college basketball, NBA, college baseball, and NHL matchups!
Friday
NBA:
Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards: Wizards +2.5
New Orleans Pelicans @ Philadelphia 76ers: Pelicans -7.5
Orlando Magic @ New York Knicks: Magic -2
NHL:
Detroit Red Wings @ Arizona Coyotes: Red Wings ML
Winnipeg Jets @ Seattle Kraken: Kraken ML
Dallas Stars @ Anaheim Ducks: Stars -1.5
College Baseball:
Duke @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest ML
Southern Miss @ Louisiana Tech: Southern Miss ML
Texas @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech ML
Xavier @ LSU: LSU -5.5
Saturday
College Basketball:
Kansas @ Houston: Houston -9.5
Kentucky @ Tennessee: Tennessee -8.5
North Carolina @ Duke: North Carolina +4.5
East Carolina @ Liberty: ECU -2.5
Cincinnati @ Kansas St: Kansas State ML
UCLA @ California: UCLA ML
NBA:
Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Clippers: Clippers -9
Dallas Mavericks @ Detroit Pistons: Mavericks -6.5
Boston Celtics @ Phoenix Suns: Celtics -6
NHL:
