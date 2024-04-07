$$$ Best Bets: College basketball regular season comes to an end! $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for this weekend's biggest college basketball, NBA, college baseball, and NHL matchups!

Friday

NBA:

Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards: Wizards +2.5

New Orleans Pelicans @ Philadelphia 76ers: Pelicans -7.5

Orlando Magic @ New York Knicks: Magic -2

NHL:

Detroit Red Wings @ Arizona Coyotes: Red Wings ML

Winnipeg Jets @ Seattle Kraken: Kraken ML

Dallas Stars @ Anaheim Ducks: Stars -1.5

College Baseball:

Duke @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest ML

Southern Miss @ Louisiana Tech: Southern Miss ML

Texas @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech ML

Xavier @ LSU: LSU -5.5

Saturday

College Basketball:

Kansas @ Houston: Houston -9.5

Kentucky @ Tennessee: Tennessee -8.5

North Carolina @ Duke: North Carolina +4.5

East Carolina @ Liberty: ECU -2.5

Cincinnati @ Kansas St: Kansas State ML

UCLA @ California: UCLA ML

NBA:

Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Clippers: Clippers -9

Dallas Mavericks @ Detroit Pistons: Mavericks -6.5

Boston Celtics @ Phoenix Suns: Celtics -6

NHL:

Pittsburgh Penguins @ Boston Bruins: Bruins ML

Calgary Flames @ Florida Panthers: Flames ML

Detroit Red Wings @ Vegas Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML

