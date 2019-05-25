Bayou Country Superfest returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – After a two-year break, Bayou Country Superfest is returning to Tiger Stadium this weekend. Big-name singers are performing for the 10th anniversary, and a show this impressive takes a lot of prep.

“The steel starts coming the Saturday before,” said Quint Davis, the festival producer talking about building the stage. “It doesn't happen too fast, it’s like a three or four story building.”

For the past two years the festival was held in New Orleans while Tiger Stadium underwent renovations. With the return, Davis said they wanted to make an impression.

“This is one of the most sacred places in the history of Louisiana,” Davis said. “This is LSU Tiger Stadium. There’s a tremendous responsibility to be at that level and be worthy of the occasion.”

The star-studded lineup is helping. Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Brett Young will all be taking the stage. But for fans, the location alone is getting them to show up a day in advance.

“We're glad it’s back here, it’s much better,” said Judd Knight, who traveled from Texas with a big group of friends. “We've been coming all 10 years.”

The weekend will be a hot one.

“Yeah, it would be nice if it was in February or March when it was cooler. But once you get some drink in you, it goes on by,” Todd Lebourgeois said.

But Davis says the entertainment will be worth the braving the heat.

“Until you walk in, until you see this, you can't really describe what it’s like,” he said.

Parking Information

• Parking will be available for first-come, first-served purchase on event days.

• Vehicle parking lots will be open on event days beginning at 9 a.m. There is no overnight parking in the vehicle parking lots, and vehicles may be towed if left in the lots overnight.

• ADA parking spaces will be available in Lot 108. Shuttle transportation from Lot 108 to the stadium will be available for ADA Festival goers.

Transportation Information

• North Stadium Drive and South Stadium Drive will be closed to automobile traffic.

North Stadium Drive between the PMAC and Tiger Stadium will be closed to pedestrians.

• Hotel shuttles/Uber/Lyft/Taxis can drop-off and pick-up passengers in the front part of Lot 406 on Skip Bertman Drive.