Baton Rouge police investigating after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
BATON ROUGE - Officials investigated a reported overdose death on Airline Highway Tuesday morning.
Though the death was originally reported to be a hit-and-run with a pedestrian fatality, officials later confirmed the victim died from an overdose.
The victim has not been identified, and likely will not be.
