Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge metro council triples tree trimming budget
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish tree trimming service has been inundated this year with dead tree limbs falling on sidewalks and roadways. Experts believe hurricanes and storms from years past have slowly killed a number of trees which explains the current the predicament.
"This year for whatever reason we've had a lot of hazardous trees," said EBR Maintenance Director Kyle Huffstickler.
So many trees limbs are in danger of obstructing roadways that Huffstickler asked the metro council to triple his trimming budget Wednesday night using $200,000 in one-time funding. Council members passed the measure without objection.
In a few weeks, private contractors will begin trimming dozens of problem spots. The largest projects will be on Goodwood Boulevard east of Airline Highway and Industriplex Road.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs High School on lockdown after reported bomb threat
-
Three killed in fiery crash while fleeing WBR deputies; suspects were armed,...
-
Ascension teen indicted for murder in girlfriend's killing, will be tried as...
-
Teenage family members followed school bus, threatened driver after 7-year-old was hit
-
Police pursuit early Thursday morning led to crash with 3 fatalities, deputies...