Baton Rouge leaders work towards police reform

BATON ROUGE- It was a lunch meeting but no one seemed to have time to eat. Cops, council members and black pastors discussed police policies Monday in response to the July 5th Alton Sterling shooting.

"Nothing is off the table and nothing should be off the table," said councilman Trae Welch.

No specific changes were identified, instead the group agreed to meet on a weekly basis to develop a plan of action.

Up for discussion Monday was the recent debate over police residency. Councilwoman Chauna Banks wants new recruits to live in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The idea is to hire officers who already know the community, but Baton Rouge Police say that's bad policy.

"Two weeks ago I wasn't good enough to work for the department because I don't live in the city limits, I take offense to that," said Sergeant Bryan Taylor.

The group meets again next Monday.