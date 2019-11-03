Baton Rouge icon and household name Holly Clegg passes away Friday

BATON ROUGE – In more style than she cooked up, chef Holly Clegg joined the restaurants of the high-heavens Friday evening.

Clegg, a Baton Rouge and holiday staple on WBRZ, died after a cancer illness Friday. Her family was with her.

Clegg fought hard – cooking, blogging and sharing life recipes until the very end.

“You’re guaranteed good food with a southern influence,” she posted once.

Clegg was a Baton Rouge fixture, pushing – selling – cooking the joie de vivre of Louisiana’s infamous culinary spirit.

Clegg appeared regularly ahead of every holiday on WBRZ, reminding us of the importance food brought to accepting our family, forgiving the ailments and planning for the days ahead.

Holly Clegg planned ahead, making sure others were taken care of in her absence.

Her family remembered her resilience, fighting off the illness until the end so she could see LSU – her LSU Tigers – fight last weekend.

Clegg died Friday.