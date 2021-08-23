Baton Rouge homeowners hate proposed development

BATON ROUGE- More than a hundred people representing half a dozen subdivisions packed the Jones Creek Library branch Tuesday night, and they were mad.

"We're here because a developer wants to build 425 single family homes in an area that was completely under water in the flood of 2016," said Mary Stewart, president of the homeowners association in the Country Manor subdivision.

The proposed subdivision is currently a green space along Jones Creek and is surrounded by existing neighborhoods. It's located north of Coursey Boulevard near Jones Creek Road.

The plan is to elevate the area and that is driving a strong fear among homeowners of new flooding in parts that stayed dry last August. Many homeowners also railed against increased traffic.

"We will improve the drainage in that area, not impair it," said developer Steven Duplechain. However, his assurances, backed by testimony from an engineer, seemed to fall on deaf ears.

"You wouldn't build that in your subdivision, would you?" shouted one of the attendees.

The meeting was hosted by Metro councilman Buddy Amoroso for his District 8 residents. In his opening remarks, he implied similar district meetings in past years were usually low-key.

The homeowners overwhelmingly rejected the proposed development Tuesday night. Their decision is largely symbolic but sends a clear message to the Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission which is set to take up the issue September 18th.

Duplechain said he is also seeking approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to develop the green space.