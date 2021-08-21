Baton Rouge gridlocked after bulldozer topples off I-10; Live updates here

92°
Baton Rouge gridlocked after bulldozer topples off I-10

BATON ROUGE - Traffic came to a notorious Baton Rouge halt Thursday afternoon in either direction after a bulldozer toppled off the interstate.

Click HERE for the WBRZ traffic map.

The dozer appeared to have fallen off a hauler driving down I-10 East near Acadian.

Damage in a picture shared with WBRZ showed part of the railing of the interstate was ripped off as the equipment slid off and then landed on the grass under the I-10 elevated highway stretching through Baton Rouge.

The dozer was covered in pieces of wood.

The truck hauling the dozer stopped further up the interstate after losing its load. 

Thursday, August 19 2021

