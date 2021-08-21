92°
Baton Rouge gridlocked after bulldozer topples off I-10; Live updates here
BATON ROUGE - Traffic came to a notorious Baton Rouge halt Thursday afternoon in either direction after a bulldozer toppled off the interstate.
The dozer appeared to have fallen off a hauler driving down I-10 East near Acadian.
Damage in a picture shared with WBRZ showed part of the railing of the interstate was ripped off as the equipment slid off and then landed on the grass under the I-10 elevated highway stretching through Baton Rouge.
The dozer was covered in pieces of wood.
The truck hauling the dozer stopped further up the interstate after losing its load.
