Baton Rouge gridlocked after bulldozer topples off I-10; Live updates here

BATON ROUGE - Traffic came to a notorious Baton Rouge halt Thursday afternoon in either direction after a bulldozer toppled off the interstate.

The dozer appeared to have fallen off a hauler driving down I-10 East near Acadian.

Damage in a picture shared with WBRZ showed part of the railing of the interstate was ripped off as the equipment slid off and then landed on the grass under the I-10 elevated highway stretching through Baton Rouge.

The dozer was covered in pieces of wood.

The truck hauling the dozer stopped further up the interstate after losing its load.