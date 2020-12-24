Baton Rouge gets ready to welcome Donald Trump (5:30 a.m.)

BATON ROUGE- Presidential candidate Donald Trump is in town today for a campaign event at the Baton Rouge River Center.

The event will open to the public at 5 p.m., with Trump expected to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Admission to the event is free, but guests can also register at TrumpBatonRouge.Eventbrite.com. The deadline to pre-register is 5 p.m. this evening.

One political analyst says he thinks the visit will put the state in the spotlight.

"A lot of times the races are over by the time we get here, so it's great for Baton Rouge and Louisiana residents to see these candidates in person," said pollster, Bernie Pinsonat.

Trump's visit comes just a few days after he was announced the winner of the New Hampshire primary election. He is the third 2016 presidential candidate to visit Baton Rouge. Democrat Hillary Clinton and and Republican Ted Cruz have also held campaign rallies here.

The last time Trump was in Baton Rouge was June of 2014 for the Miss USA pageant.