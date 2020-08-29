Baton Rouge family trapped at home by storm debris Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Strong winds brought down a tree Thursday morning, which fell on the front porch of a house on Shelley Street.

The tree landed on a parked car, bringing down live power lines and trapping a woman and her 95-year old mother inside their house.

"I went to the front door and saw this big tree and said, 'how are me and mom going to get out?'" Barbara Crockett the owner of the home said.

Even though the home and car were damaged, emergency officials said the downed power line posed the most danger.

"I called Entergy, but they said they were busy," Crockett said, .

Crockett was asked not to leave her home until the live power lines were repaired. An Entergy crew came out before 6 o'clock Thursday evening and started working on the downed lines. It wasn't clear when the repairs would be done.

Crockett and her mother were not injured by the tree.