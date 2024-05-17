79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker schools latest to list of closures in aftermath of severe weather Monday night

Related Story

After a line of storms rolled through the area Monday evening, many school systems are closing Tuesday. 

The following school systems will be closed Tuesday, May 14:

- Baker Schools
- Iberville Parish Schools
- Pointe Coupee Parish Schools
- West Baton Rouge Parish Schools 
- Zachary Community Schools 

East Baton Rouge Parish:
- Greenbrier Elementary School
- Istrouma High School
- Mayfair Laboratory School
- McKinley High School
- The Dufrocq School
- The Virtual Academy Administrative Building
- White Hills Elementary School
- J.K. Haynes Elementary School
- Claiborne Elementary School
- Villa del Rey Elementary

Ascension Parish:
- Bluff Middle School

News
See list of school closures following severe...
See list of school closures following severe weather, power outages here
After a line of storms rolled through the area Monday evening, many school systems are closing Tuesday. The following... More >>
3 days ago Tuesday, May 14 2024 May 14, 2024 Tuesday, May 14, 2024 9:31:00 AM CDT May 14, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days