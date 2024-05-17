79°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker schools latest to list of closures in aftermath of severe weather Monday night
After a line of storms rolled through the area Monday evening, many school systems are closing Tuesday.
The following school systems will be closed Tuesday, May 14:
- Baker Schools
- Iberville Parish Schools
- Pointe Coupee Parish Schools
- West Baton Rouge Parish Schools
- Zachary Community Schools
East Baton Rouge Parish:
- Greenbrier Elementary School
- Istrouma High School
- Mayfair Laboratory School
- McKinley High School
- The Dufrocq School
- The Virtual Academy Administrative Building
- White Hills Elementary School
- J.K. Haynes Elementary School
- Claiborne Elementary School
- Villa del Rey Elementary
Ascension Parish:
- Bluff Middle School
