Baker schools latest to list of closures in aftermath of severe weather Monday night

After a line of storms rolled through the area Monday evening, many school systems are closing Tuesday.

The following school systems will be closed Tuesday, May 14:

- Baker Schools

- Iberville Parish Schools

- Pointe Coupee Parish Schools

- West Baton Rouge Parish Schools

- Zachary Community Schools

East Baton Rouge Parish:

- Greenbrier Elementary School

- Istrouma High School

- Mayfair Laboratory School

- McKinley High School

- The Dufrocq School

- The Virtual Academy Administrative Building

- White Hills Elementary School

- J.K. Haynes Elementary School

- Claiborne Elementary School

- Villa del Rey Elementary

Ascension Parish:

- Bluff Middle School

