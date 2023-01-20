55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baker rapper arrested in Denham Springs killing

DENHAM SPRINGS - A rapper from the capital area was arrested for murder months after a shooting that left someone dead in Denham Springs last year.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Jarman King was arrested Thursday. The department said he is a rapper from Baker who also goes by the name "Monkey."

The shooting, which left Jessie Thomas III dead, happened Oct. 22, 2022 off Calmes Road, in a portion of the city that  falls under St. Helena jurisdiction. The department identified King as a suspect early on and had spent the past two months looking for him.

King was booked for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder. He also faces separate charges in another armed robbery that happened less than a week after Thomas' murder. 

