Baker rapper arrested in Denham Springs killing
DENHAM SPRINGS - A rapper from the capital area was arrested for murder months after a shooting that left someone dead in Denham Springs last year.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Jarman King was arrested Thursday. The department said he is a rapper from Baker who also goes by the name "Monkey."
The shooting, which left Jessie Thomas III dead, happened Oct. 22, 2022 off Calmes Road, in a portion of the city that falls under St. Helena jurisdiction. The department identified King as a suspect early on and had spent the past two months looking for him.
King was booked for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder. He also faces separate charges in another armed robbery that happened less than a week after Thomas' murder.
