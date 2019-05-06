Authorities investigating body found in Iberville Parish

ROSEDALE - Deputies have identified a man whose body was found dumped in a sugarcane field New Year's Day.

Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WBRZ Travis Smart, 28, was found off Sidney Road in Rosedale early Tuesday morning. The sheriff believes the body was most likely dumped around 5 a.m.

Officials initially found no identification of the victim and had released photographs of the victim's tattoo's Tuesday in an attempt to identify him.

Here along Sidney Road In Rosedale where the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ZSvg1RDHVp — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) January 1, 2019

Investigators currently have no suspects nor an apparent motive in the killing.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at 255-687-3553.