72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating body found in Iberville Parish

Related Story

ROSEDALE - Deputies have identified a man whose body was found dumped in a sugarcane field New Year's Day.

Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WBRZ Travis Smart, 28, was found off Sidney Road in Rosedale early Tuesday morning. The sheriff believes the body was most likely dumped around 5 a.m.

Officials initially found no identification of the victim and had released photographs of the victim's tattoo's Tuesday in an attempt to identify him.

Investigators currently have no suspects nor an apparent motive in the killing.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at 255-687-3553.

Related Images

News
Authorities identify body found dumped in Iberville...
Authorities identify body found dumped in Iberville Parish
ROSEDALE - Deputies have identified a man whose body was found dumped in a sugarcane field New Year's Day. ... More >>
4 months ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 Wednesday, January 02, 2019 8:40:00 AM CST January 02, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days