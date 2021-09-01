Ascension residents find long lines at the pump, no electricty means no gas

PRAIRIEVILLE- Frustrated residents in Ascension Parish lined up one at a time at gas stations across the parish Monday morning, only to discover that the lack of electricity meant the pumps did not work.

"I've been looking all over town," Bruce Moore said. "I filled up my other car since this morning around 6 a.m., hoping they had gas."

Moore was out of luck in Prairieville on his quest for gas. Others were also in the same situation.

Many residents told WBRZ Monday they were caught off guard by Ida. They had no idea that the duration and intensity of the storm would linger around for hours.

"You could hear things crackling in the house," Jenny Roberts said. "The duration of the storm and how long it lasted, it was pretty long."

Others were grateful that they chose to leave. Sherry Templet said she rode the storm out in Baton Rouge after she did not feel comfortable in Prairieville with so many trees around her home.

"My little boy, he said momma you made a good decision for us to leave last night," Sherry Templet said.

When she returned, she found a tree on her house.

"No electricity and no phone service," Templet said added to the problems.

Despite the rebuilding that some residents will have ahead of them, many were grateful that it wasn't worse for them.

"I had God with me, so I was alright," Moore said.