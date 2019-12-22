Latest Weather Blog
Ascension council gets judge's OK to vote on sewer deal, sets vote for January
Related Story
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish council decided in a rare Friday evening special meeting to wait until late January to vote on a controversial sewer consolidation.
The meeting began about a half-hour after a judge denied a group of requests from citizens asking that the court stop the council from voting on the 30-year, $215 million deal with Ascension Sewer, LLC.
The consolidation would increase user costs and incoming Parish President Clint Cointment had some concerns about the structure of the agreement.
A state court judge on Monday had issued a restraining order that halted the planned vote. Sean Dardeau, an Ascension Parish resident, claimed the council had not properly notified the public of a hearing on the sewer plan that was to be considered by the council at a special meeting that evening.
On Thursday, the First Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision. Within hours, the council set Friday's special meeting for 6 p.m.
Dardeau again asked the state court for a restraining order and was joined by three other residents who filed the same request.
The state court hearing in those cases began at 2 p.m. Friday. It ended at 5:40 p.m.with the judge refusing to stop the council's vote.
The council, which meets in the courthouse, drew more than 100 people and dozens addressed council members during the meeting.
After a motion to approve the contract failed, the council voted to take up the agreement again on Jan. 23 and to hold an open house for residents before that meeting.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lines and lines of shoppers buying their last-minute gifts
-
Ascension council gets judge's OK to vote on sewer deal, sets vote...
-
60-foot alligator bonfire set to lead the way for Papa Noel
-
Crowd erupts as Joe Burrow walks across stage for LSU graduation
-
Shocking video shows thief speed away, drag woman along car for 75...