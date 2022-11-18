Latest Weather Blog
Arson at vacant house began to spread to adjacent home before fire crews arrived
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - An arson at a vacant house along North Acadian Thruway on Tuesday threatened a neighboring home before firefighters were able to put out the flames.
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the home at 1329 North Acadian Thruway shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, the vacant home was "fully engulfed," and the flames had begun to spread to the neighboring house.
The fire department was able to stop the flames from doing significant damage to the other home. Investigators estimate the dollar loss to be around $60,000.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to find the person that intentionally set the fire. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two BRPD officers honored Thursday after saving more than a dozen people...
-
Mike Hollins ran toward gunfire to rescue classmates during UVA shooting, his...
-
Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning
-
Person hurt after reported road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
WBR sheriff refuses interviews while his employee remains under criminal investigation for...
Sports Video
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers