Arrest warrant issued for man tied to filthy group homes in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- A judge issued an arrest warrant for a man who has a troubled history of being tied to group homes that have caught the attention of state leaders.



The WBRZ Investigative Unit profiled the squalid conditions residents were living in last year. Following our stories, State Fire Marshal Butch Browning cited Erracia "Eric" Davenport for not following the state's fire code. Browning said Davenport was given a cease-and-desist notice but was still operating after he was shut down.



Wednesday, Davenport was outside another home on Wyandotte Street that neighbors described as a group home. When asked about whether he was aware there was a bench warrant for his arrest, Davenport became hostile.



"I don't have s***," Davenport said. "I just went and cleared my bench warrant."



Davenport then called the police.

"I have called the police and asked them for you not to come around me," Davenport told Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto.



State Senator Regina Barrow said complaints she received and after watching a story on WBRZ-TV helped her realize something had to be done. There are relatively no regulations for group homes, which allows them to go unchecked and undetected. Barrow authored a bill that would force those running group homes to register them in a database.



"The bill is simply trying to ensure safety for those who don't have a voice," Barrow said.



The bill recently made it out of a senate committee and awaits debate on the senate floor.



"If you want to have a group home, there needs to be some level of registry," Barrow said. "So we know who owns it and how to get in contact with you if something happens and right now we have none of that information."



Barrow said until something is done, our community's most vulnerable people are at risk.