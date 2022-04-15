Area teacher charged, fired after suspected tryst with kid in a car

NEW ROADS – A private school teacher is facing misdemeanor attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile charges, the WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned.

The female teacher was identified as Skylar Russell. Russell was fired yesterday. As WBRZ.com was first to report Wednesday, Russell teaches at False River Academy. WBRZ confirmed details of the encounter through sources who asked not to be identified. The New Roads Police Department, which is handling the investigation, released information after WBRZ requested details.

"This sort of behavior certainly won't be tolerated," Principal Ashley Allen said.

Police said the teacher's car was found in a parking lot on Olinde Street late one night this week after someone complained about a suspicious vehicle. When police arrived, they found Russell and a teenage student in the car together. The pair were fully clothed, but police made the decision to issue a summons after interviewing the two.

Investigators are going through the phones of both Russell and the student. The police chief said charges could be upgraded.

A misdemeanor summons is a citation that requires the offender appear in court. Typically, a summons does not require the person suspected of committing a crime be booked into jail.

A former student who talked to WBRZ said he was not surprised by the arrest.

"She just didn't seem right as a teacher in my opinion," Laird Lavespere said. "She was too young kind of, fresh out of high school. She was always touchy with students giving hugs all the time."

Since the teacher was not booked into jail, there is no proverbial “mug shot” available.

False River Academy, just off Main Street in New Roads, has students in grades Pre-K through 12. The school said Russell was fired Tuesday.

