'And We Went' installation at Baton Rouge Gallery serves as reminder of 1963 swim-in

BATON ROUGE - In the summer of 1963, dozens of Black residents went to City Park's whites-only pool to execute a 'swim-in.'

During the protest on July 23, five people were arrested and two were injured. On Sunday, the Baton Rouge Gallery presented an installation about that day titled "And We Went."

One of the five arrested during the protest was Pearl George, a Civil Rights activist from Baton Rouge. Pearl's daughter, Debra George, was there that day.

"When I walked out all I saw was police men and men in black suits. Later on, I was told that they were FBI agents," Debra George said.

Now, the pool has been filled in and covered by the City Park's tennis courts, walking trails and art gallery. Although the pool is gone, residents have not forgotten about the sacrifices made.

"I didn't have much but I had access to a park and a pool, a public pool that I could walk to. A public pool that allowed me to swim, because of these ladies," Corey Wilson with Baton Rouge Recreation and Park Commission said.

The exhibit is housed at the Baton Rouge Gallery and will be on display until July 27.