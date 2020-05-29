Amite River crest lessened, officials still expect flooding

GONZALES – Officials in Ascension Parish said Sunday that the Amite River crests have lessened, but residents near waterways will still be impacted early this week.

“The potential for widespread flooding throughout Ascension Parish has lessened, but we still want our residents to be vigilant,” President Kenny Matassa said. “If your home or business has flooded before, you should prepare to be affected by this event.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting the Amite River at Port Vincent to crest at 12 ft. rather than 13 ft.

Office of Emergency Management Director Rick Webre said residents north of Hwy. 42 and east of Hwy 431 are expected to be impacted.

Webre said sandbags are available at the following locations:

St. Amant Fire Department - 44465 Stringer Bridge Rd, St. Amant, LA 70774

La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431), St. Amant, LA

Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road)

Gonzales City Barn on Darla Street, Gonzales.

Sorrento Town Hall, 8173 Main Street, Sorrento.

Residents who need help can call the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 225-631-8360 or the Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-8300.