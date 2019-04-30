Alligator Bayou Road to remain closed for at least a year

IBERVILLE PARISH- A road that is a popular cut through to get residents living in East Iberville Parish will remain closed for at least another year.



Alligator Bayou Road sustained heavy damage during the August flooding. Now, plans are in the works to enlarge a flood gate that officials hope would prevent them from ever having to cut the road again during future high water events.



Residents like Tommy Mire said the closure has affected them. They were only about a five minute drive to get to the grocery store. That has turned now into a 20 mile trek one way.



"We're still cut off here, and it's almost Christmas," Mire said.



Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso understands the concern of residents. He sent a letter out to all of them notifying them about the closure for at least another year as work is done to enlarge the flood gate and shore up the road that was partially washed out.



"I feel their pain, but the safety and parish liability for the motoring public is more important than that," Ourso said.



The closure has also had a big impact on contractors coming to St. Gabriel to fix homes that flooded. Trevor Morgan comes in from Mandeville and said it takes him on some days three hours to get to St. Gabriel fighting all of the Baton Rouge traffic.



"Trying to leave out of here, if I leave at 3pm, I won't get home until 7pm," Morgan said.



The project to enlarge the flood gate is expected to cost over two million dollars. Iberville Parish leaders just got the green light from the Army Corps of Engineers.