Alarm system 'deal' turned out to be anything but

PORT ALLEN - Security alarm representatives are going door to door in Port Allen. One man was convinced he'd been sold a deal, but it turns out he wasn't provided with the whole truth.

John Morris thought he was getting a fair price for his Vivint security system, but he was shocked when he looked at his bank statement and saw charges totaling more than he had agreed to.

"I thought I was getting a deal," Morris said.

In July, a Vivint representative knocked on Morris' door with an offer. Being on a fixed income, Morris told the salesman he could not afford the alarm system.

"I said I can't afford it," Morris said. "He said, 'well how much can you afford?' I said, 'about $5 a month.' He said, 'okay.'"

Morris says the salesman offered him a number of discounts including senior, veteran, and disability. The two agreed on a price.

"It was $6.72 a month," he said.

At that price, it does sound like a deal. He wrote the man a check for $6.72 and signed a contract, but says he never received a copy.

The work began to install the alarm system. The red flag came when Morris received his bank statement in the mail and found two charges from Vivint for $32.09 and $49.99. The check was not cashed. He's not quite sure what happened and doesn't know how that money was withdrawn. Morris bought a security system he cannot afford.

His daughter Stacy Jones says her dad has been taken advantage of.

"That's stealing," she said. "It's wrong."

Jones and Morris have called Vivint and were told since the 30 day trial period had passed, the contract cannot be canceled.

"To me, my dad was a victim of elderly abuse," Jones said.

Friday afternoon, 2 On Your Side heard back from Vivint. It says the representative who sold Morris his system was "completely unclear with him." Vivint says it typically takes a voided check from a customer to verify bank account information. It also says it does not offer discounts like the ones Morris was told he received. Vivint says it will cancel the account and not make Morris pay for his security system.