ACT Prep Academy

BATON ROUGE- 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge and the LSU Office of Strategic Initiatives are teaming up to offer an ACT preparation academy and college readiness information session for high school students in the area.
The ACT Preparation Academy will have representatives from colleges and universities who will be able to answer questions and concerns about admission requirements. There will also be representatives from financial assistance organizations sharing information about securing financial aid.
A test taking expert will also be sharing tips and strategies for students hoping to improve their standardized test scores.
The information session will be held Wednesday, July 22nd at 6 p.m. in Lockettt Hall on LSU's campus. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
You can find more information about this free session at the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge's website, or by calling their office at (225)356-9444.
