A 10-year-old businesswoman putting her stamp on the skin-care industry

GONZALES - At 10 years old, one local girl can now add entrepreneur to her resume.

Kennedi Owens is a basketball player, a horse rider and she has her own skincare line, yes you read it, skincare line. Sweet Skin was founded and created by a 5th grader.

"It's never too early to start great hygiene,” Kennedi said.

If you don’t believe me just take a look at their original logos, they’re all the pictures of her face. The line originated simply from deodorant.

“I was getting older and becoming a very smelly kid,” Kennedi said.

Kennedi’s parents tried everything, but the adult products just weren't cutting it for Kennedi.

“I would take her shopping and she’s like all this stinks, I don't like this so I was joking one day and said, do your own thing and she said I will,” Kennedi’s mother Kristen Owens said.

And she kept her word, Kennedi researched, tested, mixed and boom a child-friendly deodorant was born, but she didn't stop there.

"I was actually going to make small batches with her and let her use it, but she said no she wanted to turn this into a business,” Kristin Owens said.

It was a process and it took time.

"We kind of had no idea what we were doing,” Kennedi said.

Before the Owens knew it, Sweet Skin was launched April of 2019 with a whole line of kids' hygiene products including deodorant, lip gloss, and lotion.

“We knew that this would soon hopefully work, but we didn't realize it would work as soon as it did,” said Kennedi’s dad Darrel Owens.

In 5 months Sweet Skin has sold over 25,000 dollars worth of products, but it's not just the kid's that love it.

“Kennedy has caught me using the lotion several times, I have a bottle in the car, I smell like cotton candy and skittles all day it's pretty cool,” Darrel said.

Business for Sweet Skin is booming, but what’s more important than the company is Kennedi's smile.

"Every time she gets in the car to go somewhere we want her to love it and enjoy it and if that's not the case then it's not worth it anymore,” Kristin said.

The journey for Sweet Skin is just beginning, next up is a reality TV show and stay tuned for some big partnerships. Soon you’ll be able to find her products in your local grocery stores. For now, you can check out their website here or their Instagram @SweetskinakennediKreattion.