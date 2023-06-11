9-year-old LSU superfan has dream visit with Coach O and players

BATON ROUGE – A 9-year-old Alabama boy with a rare disorder had his dreams come true Friday. Colton Moore arrived in Baton Rouge this week to meet his hero, LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron.

LSU Athletics shared photos Friday morning of the duo's long-awaited meeting.

This is more than football. Colton will always be a part of the @LSU family! #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/Z2NHCOsi39 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2019

Before the young Tiger fan left school Wendesday, his classmates sent him off in a huge way. All of the 3rd, 4th and 5th-grade students at Odenville Intermediate School lined the hallways cheering for him before his big trip.

“He’s my hero,” Coach O said Wednesday night. “Just to hear the things that he’s been through and how much he loves the Tigers and he listens to every interview.”

Colton, born with Spina Bifida, has had 38 surgeries in nine years. He's in a wheelchair and is trach and ventilator dependent. What’s helped him get through all of this is his love for LSU. It began two years ago when he met LSU baseball players at the 2017 SEC Championship in Hoover. Quickly though, Coach O became his favorite.

“We're going to welcome him with open arms in Baton Rouge. I know we're going to love him when we meet him. We're probably going to want to keep him,” Coach O joked before meeting the young fan.

This once-in-a-lifetime trip sprung from one circulated picture. Colton’s mom posted a picture of his first day of school on Facebook. Colton was surrounded by tons of LSU gear. That post went viral, and hundreds of people contacted Coach O’s special assistant pleading that the two meet up.

Coach O says he’s just as excited as everyone else to finally meet Colton. “That is a special young man. God has blessed him, and I can't wait to meet him.”

Ten thousand dollars has been raised through a GoFundMe account. That money is going to traveling costs for Colton and his parents.