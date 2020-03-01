79-year-old woman dies in house fire Sunday morning in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead after a fire broke out in a manufactured home in Denham Springs Sunday morning.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, firefighters with Fire Dist. 5, along with the Livingston Parish Sheriff, responded to the scene in the 8800 block of Caliente Avenue.

The fire claimed the life of a 79-year-old woman, according to the State Fire Marshal. The victim called 911 to report that her home was on fire, she was trapped and could not escape.

"The first floor was on fire. She was on the phone with the dispatch, telling them that she was trapped on the second by the front bedroom windows," Chief Joe Koczrowski said.

Crews arrived within minutes and found an elevated manufactured home placed on mounting supports approximately twenty feet high with only one exit.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner. It is not believed any working smoke alarms were operating.

"We are aggressively working with the local agencies to determine the reason for this fire death, clearly the victim was trapped and the fire moved very quickly upon her. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and others who are suffering from the loss of this lady," State Fire Marshal H. ”Butch” Browning said.

The incident remains under investigation.