$3 million road under construction in Gonzales as developments are being built along Highway 30

GONZALES - As more people plan to move into the new Heritage Crossing along Highway 30, some are concerned that traffic along the busy road could get even worse.

"Highway 30 is certainly our biggest problem with the traffic," Barney Arceneaux, the Mayor of Gonzales told WBRZ.

And as the new apartment buildings are under construction, as well as the new P.A.C.E Center, more people will be passing by and living near the busy road.

That is why Arceneaux wants to get ahead of this problem by building a new road. The project will cost roughly $3 million.

It will start at Highway 44, run through Heritage Crossing, past the new apartment buildings, and end on Darla Avenue.

The idea is people can use this road instead of the busy Highway 30.

"We hope that this will be the road to ease that traffic," Arceneaux said.

Arceneaux also says the road will be a great emergency route.

"This also goes behind St. Elizabeth hospital, so we think it will be a really good thing for us," Arceneaux said.

But, taxpayers will be footing the bill for part of this project, which might lead some to wonder if this new road will be enough to ease that traffic, as more people will move into Heritage Crossing.

"It really should be enough because you will have some people moving East and West. Not everyone will be going the same way," Arceneaux said.

The road is expected to be complete in six to seven months.