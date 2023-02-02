46°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Tails - Sonar
Related Story
2une In is partnering with the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge for 2une In Tails! This week we are meeting Sonar. He is available for adoption.
Sonar weighs about 50lbs. He is very affectionate, submissive, loves belly rubs and to give kisses. Sonar loves to cuddle, loves car rides, is house trained, leash trained, and playful. Some of his favorite things are squeaky toys and soft stuffed toys. He gets along well with other dogs.
If you are interested in adopting Sonar or learning more about the adoption process click HERE.
News
2une In is partnering with the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge for 2une In Tails! This week we are... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect leapt from his car during I-10 chase; deputies find huge load...
-
Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding
-
DOTD building new 'diverging diamond interchange' in Baton Rouge
-
Online nanny scam costs college student thousands
-
Process to stop Southern University from eroding into Mississippi River has started