87°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Motorcycle Awareness Month
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - May has been proclaimed Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month, and a local campaign is working to reduce the number of deaths in motorcycle crashes each year.
This morning on 2une In, we talked with Scotty Drake with the Motorcycle Awareness Campaign, who said the goal of the campaign is to make drivers more aware of the motorcyclists they share the road with, and for those same motorcyclists to be cautious and safe.
Watch the full interview above.
News
BATON ROUGE - May has been proclaimed Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month, and a local campaign is working to reduce... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Glasglow Middle School student wins Louisiana Leadership Institute spelling bee
-
One killed, another hurt in Donaldsonville shooting Friday night
-
Documents show communication breakdown between TPSO, State Police regarding AMBER Alert for...
-
Child severely injured after being run over by boat on False River
-
Donaldsonville Juneteenth Music Festival celebrates 29 years