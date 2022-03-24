Latest Weather Blog
2 Questions - Falon Brown
Related Story
Falon Brown joined the WBRZ team in August 2020 as an apprentice with fellowship through LSU. She later became a Traffic Reporter/Digital Producer.
She was born and raised in Prairieville, Louisiana. A St. Amant and LSU alumna, Brown is a former model that always had a passion for reporting. ‘Thankfully, I’ve always known what I wanted to do in life. I used to see news reporters on TV and mimic the tone of their voice, daydreaming about growing up to be one.’
Her hobbies include working out, cooking, shopping, and hanging out with her dog Sonny. She used to sing in a garage band and was featured in a host of fashion shows and a 225 Magazine fashion spread.
She is elated to be a part of the WBRZ family. ‘My lifelong dreams have become a reality, and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the team.’
Twitter: @FalonBtv
Facebook: Falon Alexis Brown
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal funding allows EBR mayor's office to resume rental assistance payments
-
Lawmakers approve new resolution granting Ronald Greene investigative committee subpoena powers
-
Bride gets wedding video after contacting 2OYS
-
Baton Rouge, Zachary Fire Departments help in Arabi
-
CATS boss busted for meth; keeps job despite 'Zero Tolerance' policy
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus
-
LSU hoops chooses Murray State's Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade