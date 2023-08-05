2 people killed in crash along Pete's Highway in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities with the Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) say two people were killed in a wreck Monday (Dec. 14) afternoon and that one of the deceased individuals appeared to have recently sustained a gunshot wound.

Police say 28-year-old Jude Landry and 27-year-old Justin Turner, both of Denham Springs, lost their lives in the tragic crash.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. along Pete's Highway near Tate Road.

According to police, Landry was behind the wheel of a 2007 Volvo sedan, headed Southbound on Pete's Highway, when he apparently lost control of the vehicle and it swerved off road, to the right, before swerving back onto the highway and careening into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a Northbound 2005 Dodge 2500 pickup driven by 23-year-old Kevin Young II.

Authorities say both Landry and Turner appeared to have died instantly as a result of the collision.

Young, the driver of Dodge, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, as their investigation continued, they discovered that Turner had been shot in the leg before the crash, and officers also found several apparent bullet holes in the driver's side of the vehicle.

Based on their findings, authorities believe Turner and Landry may have gotten into an altercation with another subject(s) only moments before the deadly crash.

In fact, shortly before the crash, officers were dispatched to a location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a report of gunshots. But at the time, they were unable to find any signs of a shooting.



Police say the crash portion of the investigation was conducted by DSPD's Traffic and Crime Scene Divisions and the shooting by its Detective Division.

The incident remains under investigation.

To report information related to this case, please contact the DSPD at (225) 665-5106.