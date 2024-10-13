2 dead, 1 injured in overnight house fire

BATON ROUGE- Two people were killed and one was injured in an overnight house fire in Baton Rouge.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of N. 38th Street near Gus Young around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Two people were found dead at the scene. One woman was taken to the hospital with burn injuries. According to Mark Miles with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the woman told firefighters that she tried to run into the house to rescue her father and son and that's when she was burned.

The deceased victims were later identified as John Broadway, 95, and Terron Broadway, 20.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire but foul play isn't suspected.

The house is considered a total loss. Red Cross is assisting the family. A gofundme page was created to raise fund to help pay for Terron's funeral.