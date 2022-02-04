10 vehicles burglarized in Denham Springs on Monday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) has confirmed that multiple vehicle burglaries occurred in Denham Springs early Monday (Dec. 28) morning.

While a source initially informed WBRZ that as many as 25 vehicles were burglarized early Monday morning along Denham Spring's Eagle Crest Road, an LPSO representative later followed up with WBRZ and said this number could not be confirmed.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, "Between 2 a.m. & 6 a.m. this morning, two unidentified suspects pulled on multiple vehicle doors handles in and around the area. At this time, we can confirm 10 vehicle burglaries."

During an investigation, authorities have confirmed that two firearms, coins, a wallet, and a flashlight were stolen. There were no signs of forced entry and all the vehicles appeared to have been unlocked, LPSO said.

"You feel violated," Lorrie Carmoushe said.

Carmoushe went into her car Monday morning to find her console open, items scattered around and money taken.

"Regardless if a quarter is stolen from you, that doesn't really matter, it's the fact that they came and violated your space," Carmoushe said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office believes there are two suspects involved. The investigation is ongoing.