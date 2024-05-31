72°
Zachary, West Feliciana advance to state championships

6 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Friday, December 01 2017 Dec 1, 2017 December 01, 2017 10:46 PM December 01, 2017 in Sports
By: WBRZ Sports

Baton Rouge, LA - The Broncos and Saints join Catholic and U-High in the Superdome next weekend with big wins Friday night.

Zachary went on the road and stunned No. 1 West Monroe, beating the Rebels 29-27.

The Broncos will face Hahnville in the Class 5A state championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Closer to home, the West Feliciana Saints took down Jennings 45-26 to move on to the Class 3A state title game vs. Richwood on Friday at 7 p.m.

Prep scores from around Louisiana:

Class 1A
  
Semifinal
  
Kentwood 19, Oak Grove 7
  
Class 2A
  
Semifinal
  
Welsh 28, Many 18
  
Class 3A
  
Semifinal
  
Richwood 15, Kaplan 8
  
Class 4A
  
Semifinal
  
Karr 20, Easton 12
  
Lakeshore 33, Rayne 0
  
Class 5A
  
Semifinal
  
Hahnville 43, Acadiana 42, OT
  
Zachary 29, West Monroe 27
  

