Zachary, West Feliciana advance to state championships
Baton Rouge, LA - The Broncos and Saints join Catholic and U-High in the Superdome next weekend with big wins Friday night.
Zachary went on the road and stunned No. 1 West Monroe, beating the Rebels 29-27.
The Broncos will face Hahnville in the Class 5A state championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Closer to home, the West Feliciana Saints took down Jennings 45-26 to move on to the Class 3A state title game vs. Richwood on Friday at 7 p.m.
Prep scores from around Louisiana:
Class 1A
Semifinal
Kentwood 19, Oak Grove 7
Class 2A
Semifinal
Welsh 28, Many 18
Class 3A
Semifinal
Richwood 15, Kaplan 8
Class 4A
Semifinal
Karr 20, Easton 12
Lakeshore 33, Rayne 0
Class 5A
Semifinal
Hahnville 43, Acadiana 42, OT
Zachary 29, West Monroe 27