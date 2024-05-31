Zachary, West Feliciana advance to state championships

Baton Rouge, LA - The Broncos and Saints join Catholic and U-High in the Superdome next weekend with big wins Friday night.

Zachary went on the road and stunned No. 1 West Monroe, beating the Rebels 29-27.

The Broncos will face Hahnville in the Class 5A state championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Closer to home, the West Feliciana Saints took down Jennings 45-26 to move on to the Class 3A state title game vs. Richwood on Friday at 7 p.m.

Prep scores from around Louisiana:

Class 1A

Semifinal

Kentwood 19, Oak Grove 7

Class 2A

Semifinal

Welsh 28, Many 18

Class 3A

Semifinal

Richwood 15, Kaplan 8

Class 4A

Semifinal

Karr 20, Easton 12

Lakeshore 33, Rayne 0

Class 5A

Semifinal

Hahnville 43, Acadiana 42, OT

Zachary 29, West Monroe 27