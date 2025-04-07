56°
LSU softball drops series finale to Alabama, 8-5

2 hours 15 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, April 06 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU softball won the series over No. 23 Alabama, but they lost in the series finale, 8-5.

After leading 1-0 after a sacrifice fly from Maci Bergeron in the first inning, the Crimson Tide caught up. Lauren Johnson hit an RBI single to tie the game 1-1.

From there, Alabama would tack on seven more runs to lead LSU for most of the game.

LSU tried to catch up in the final inning with a Tori Edwards two-run home run to left field, but it wasn't enough to top the Tide.

LSU falls to 34-5 on the season and 8-4 in SEC play. 

LSU will play LA Tech at home on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before heading on a two week road trip when they'll face Texas A&M and Texas in back-to-back weekend series.

Wednesday's game against LA Tech will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

