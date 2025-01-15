Zachary teacher one of five in state to receive presidential teaching award

ZACHARY — A Zachary elementary school teacher is one of more than 300 educators across the country — and five in Louisiana — honored with Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The recipient, Copper Mill Elementary teacher Regena Beard, was bestowed the honor on Friday. She teaches fifth-grade science, as well as sixth-grade robotics and STEM.

Beard has been a teacher in the Zachary Community School District for over 20 years. She has spent more than 10 years at Copper Mill. Beard is also a mentor teacher for the school's teachers in their first year.

"She's the kind of teacher that does a little bit of everything. Not only is she phenomenal in the classroom, but she works hard as a teacher leader," Zachary Community Schools Superintendent Ben Necaise said.

The school's principal nominated Beard and then she applied for the program around three years ago. Six months later, she found out she was a semifinalist for the state.

"We've been waiting ever since to see who got the national award. This past Friday, just in the eighth hour just sitting randomly, I got the email that I was an awardee," Beard said, adding that it is an honor to be recognized as a teacher on the national stage.

In class Wednesday, her fifth-grade students learned about rice farming and what countries produce and consume the most rice. They were very involved and eager to find out why Indonesia is one of the world's largest producers of rice.

Beard told WBRZ what she's learned over the years about how to be a successful teacher, adding that the students are what she loves most about teaching.

"Your goal has to be students. You have to put the kids first. You have to look at them as individuals. You have to know what they independently need and you have to fit those needs into what you're doing," Beard said.