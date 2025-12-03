49°
Zachary Schools approves ban on skirts for 5th and 6th-graders at Copper Mill Elementary

3 hours 57 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, December 03 2025 Dec 3, 2025 December 03, 2025 1:36 PM December 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - The Zachary School Board approved a ban on skirts for 5th and 6th-grade students at Copper Mill Elementary School.

The change, which takes effect Feb. 2, happened in the middle of the school year due to alleged disruptions to the learning environment at the campus. 

School board members agreed that students and parents who were not intentionally breaking the rules  deserved grace through the transition period. They expressed concern about the financial burden that can come with a mid-year change. 

According to the school system's published dress code, students from PreK through 6th grade could wear either slacks, shorts, skirts, skorts, or jumpers. Skirts may not be more than 3 inches above the knee, and students must wear leggings or tights underneath. 

"The School Board has discretion to modify dress codes, with this change coming from concerns about consistency, safety, modesty, and enforcement difficulties. Families are encouraged to begin planning for the transition," the school system said. 

