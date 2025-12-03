52°
Zachary Schools approves ban on skirts for 5th and 6th-graders

Wednesday, December 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - The Zachary School Board approved a ban on skirts for 5th and 6th-grade students.

The change, which takes effect in 60 days, happened in the middle of the school year due to alleged disruptions to the learning environment. 

School board members agreed that students and parents who were not intentionally breaking the rules  deserved grace through the transition period. They expressed concern about the financial burden that can come with a mid-year change. 

According to the school system's published dress code, students from PreK through 6th grade could wear either slacks, shorts, skirts, skorts, or jumpers. Skirts may not be more than 3 inches above the knee, and students must wear leggings or tights underneath. 

