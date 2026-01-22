59°
Zachary's Restaurant Week returns for second year with more than ten restaurants participating
ZACHARY - Calling all foodies! Now is your time to shine in Zachary for the city's second Restaurant Week!
From tacos and BBQ to peach cobbler, you will be able to get a taste of it all until Jan. 24.
Over ten restaurants in the area are participating and have prepared a prix-fixe menu that features certain items for a fixed price.
You can view the list of participating eateries here.
