59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary's Restaurant Week returns for second year with more than ten restaurants participating

22 hours 59 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, January 21 2026 Jan 21, 2026 January 21, 2026 6:17 AM January 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

ZACHARY - Calling all foodies! Now is your time to shine in Zachary for the city's second Restaurant Week!

From tacos and BBQ to peach cobbler, you will be able to get a taste of it all until Jan. 24.

Over ten restaurants in the area are participating and have prepared a prix-fixe menu that features certain items for a fixed price.

Trending News

You can view the list of participating eateries here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days