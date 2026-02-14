Zachary prepares for inaugural Mardi Gras parade with city-wide clean-up

ZACHARY — As Zachary prepares for its inaugural Mardi Gras parade on Sunday, community members gathered for a city-wide clean-up.

The Valentine's Day Community Clean-Up, sponsored by the Zachary Mardi Gras Parade, the city of Zachary and Keep Louisiana Beautiful, saw residents gather to pick up litter around the community.

The event is part of Zachary's Mardi Gras weekend plans, including a celebration at the Copper Mill Golf Club on Friday.