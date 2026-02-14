75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police attempting to identify person accused of stealing from CATS bus

3 hours 44 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, February 14 2026 Feb 14, 2026 February 14, 2026 12:20 PM February 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect who they believe stole a backpack from a CATS bus.

The backpack allegedly contained personal identification documents and a bank card that was later used to make fraudulent transactions, according to investigators. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days